Man charged with Antioch hit-and-run crash that left woman dead

A man has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash that left a 26-year-old woman dead last month in north suburban Antioch.

Kenneth K. Malanowski, 41, was charged with aggravated DUI, a Class 2 felony; leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving death, a Class 1 felony; and two misdemeanor counts of DUI, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

At 1:37 a.m. on Nov. 26, Stephanie Dokken, of Youngtown, Arizona, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet north on Route 59 toward Grass Lake Road when a 2007 Volvo rear-ended her, according to the Lake County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.

Both vehicles lost control, and Dokken’s Chevrolet left the road, striking a tree, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Volvo also struck a tree, and the driver, Malanowski, ran away, according to the sheriff’s office. Police found him at his home after the crash.

After a “thorough investigation,” including waiting for toxicology results, Malanowski was arrested about 8 p.m. Thursday at his home in Cuba Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Malanowski remains held at the Lake County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Dec. 28.