Man charged with attempted murder after pushing woman onto Red Line tracks

Surveillance photo of a man suspected of pushing a 48-year-old woman onto the Red Line tracks at the Belmont Station on Sunday, June 3. | Chicago Police

A man has been charged with attempted murder after pushing a woman onto the CTA Red Line tracks Sunday at the Belmont station in the Lake View neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was standing on the platform at 4:07 p.m. when she confronted a man who was publicly urinating on the tracks, police said. When she turned to walk away the man pushed her down onto the tracks.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Melvin Doss, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday at the CTA Brown Line Kimball station in the Albany Park neighborhood. CTA personnel recognized Doss from a surveillance photo police released after the attack and alerted authorities, police said.

Doss, who lives in the Wicker Park neighborhood, was taken into custody about 2:05 p.m.and charged with felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery with great bodily harm, police said.