Man charged with dealing drugs in northwest suburbs

A 29-year-old man has been charged with selling drugs in the northwest suburbs.

Multiple complaints of drug activity the past month led authorities to conduct surveillance and undercover purchases from the Woodstock home of Douglas R. Glenn, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

A raid of the home Friday found 183 grams of cannabis; 24 grams of psylociben mushrooms; scales; drug pipes; packaging material; and $460 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office. The total street value of the narcotics was about $5,000.

Glenn was charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of cannabis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of unlawful possession of cannabis, the sheriff’s office said.