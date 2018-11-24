Man charged with driving off after traffic stop, dragging CPD officer in Gresham

A man was charged with dragging a Chicago police officer with his vehicle after allegedly driving away during a traffic stop Friday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Leonard Perry, 30, of Chicago, was pulled over for a routine traffic stop and drove off while the officer was speaking with him about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of West 76th Street, Chicago police and Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Gamboney.

The officer was stuck inside his window and was dragged about 50 feet, Gamboney said.

Perry, whose driver’s license had previously been revoked, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated fleeing and leaving scene of an accident, police said.

He was on probation for two prior convictions of making a false report to 911 and driving with his license revoked, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

A judge set his bail at $100,000 during a bond hearing Saturday at Leighton Criminal Courthouse.