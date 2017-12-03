Man charged with fatally shooting brother in Joliet

A 28-year-old man has been charged with killing his brother in a shooting early Sunday near southwest suburban Joliet.

Chris Perez faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of his brother, Ricardo Perez, the Will County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Officers were called at 12:24 a.m. Sunday to a home at 1462 Sterling Ave. in Joliet Township for a report of a person shot, the sheriff’s office said. Officers found 36-year-old Ricardo Perez, of Joliet, dead on the second floor of the home with a gunshot wound to to his head.

Chris Perez lives at the home where the shooting took place and gave a detailed confession to investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.

The circumstances of the shooting were not released Sunday.

Perez was expected to appear in bond court Monday.