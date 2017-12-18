Man charged with robbing store, then stealing car in Wood Dale

A Bolingbrook man robbed a store, ran off and then stole a car Monday evening in southwest suburban Wood Dale.

At 5:05 p.m. officers responded to the 300 West block of Irving Park Road to a call of retail theft, according to a statement from Wood Dale police. A short time later a second call was reported for a carjacking that happened at an apartment complex nearby.

Joan Tather Y. Garcia matched the description of the carjacker given to officers and was spotted running from the scene, police said. Garcia had stolen a package in the area and ran off.

Garcia, 33, was charged with one count of vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, retail theft and theft, police said.