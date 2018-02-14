Man charged with stealing video game system in Aurora burglary

A 28-year-old Aurora man has been charged with stealing a video game system during a burglary a week ago in west suburban Aurora.

Officers responded about 7 a.m. Feb. 7 to an alarm at a home in the 400 block of South Ohio, according to Aurora police.

A glass door at the back of the house was found shattered and a video game system and its components, valued at about $750, were missing from the home, police said.

Christopher B. Mosher was identified as a suspect and was wanted on an active arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance out of Grundy County, police said.

Mosher was taken into custody on the warrant and the missing video game system was found inside his home, police said.

Police confirmed it was the same system by its serial numbers, but said some of the components were missing.

Mosher was charged with residential burglary, police said.

Mosher’s bail was set at $90,000, according to Kane County Sheriff’s Office records. He was being held at the Kane County Jail on the warrant and in lieu of posting bond.

His next court date was scheduled for March 23.