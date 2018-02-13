Man charged with West Englewood fatal shooting

A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man Sunday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Christopher Wright, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Larry Demond, authorities said.

Wright was identified as the man who fired a single shot at Demond about noon inside a home in the 7300 block of South Bell, according to Chicago Police.

Demond was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn about an hour later, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

About 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person walking with a gun and spotted Wright near 82nd and State streets, authorities said. Wright was taken into custody after a brief chase and a .380-caliber Micro Desert Eagle was recovered after he was seen tossing the gun.

Wright was identified by multiple witnesses, Cook County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Wright, of the Gresham neighborhood, was denied bail.

His next court date was scheduled for March 2.