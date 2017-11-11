Man cited with stealing Toys For Tots donation jar in Winthrop Harbor

Surveillance photo of the suspect who stole a Toys For Tots donation jar from a gas station early Sunday in Winthrop Harbor. | Winthrop Harbor police

A Wisconsin man was cited after he allegedly stole a Toys For Tots donation jar from a gas station early Sunday in north suburban Winthrop Harbor.

Sean P. Schuman, 38, of Bassett, Wisconsin, was issued a citation for retail theft and released ahead of a pending court date, Winthop Harbor police said Saturday.

About 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Schuman entered a Shell gas station at 901 Sheridan Road and took the Winthrop Harbor Toys For Tots donation jar that was on the counter, police said.

Schuman was identified, interviewed and taken into custody at the Twin Lake Police Department in Wisconsin, police said.