Police: Man stole Toys For Tots donation jar in Winthrop Harbor

Surveillance photo of the suspect who stole a Toys For Tots donation jar from a gas station early Sunday in Winthrop Harbor. | Winthrop Harbor police

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who stole a Toys For Tots donation jar from a gas station early Sunday in north suburban Winthrop Harbor.

About 5:30 a.m., the suspect entered a Shell gas station and took the Winthrop Harbor Toys For Tots donation jar that was on the counter, according to Winthrop Harbor police.

He left the gas station in a black or dark-colored vehicle, thought to be a 2010-2015 Kia Sportage with Wisconsin license plates, police said.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot white man, weighing between 250 and 300 pounds, with tattoos on his arms and possibly a tattoo or tattoos by his eyes or temple area, police said. The getaway car was driven by a white female.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact police at (847) 872-2131 option 0.