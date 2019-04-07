Man in critical condition after South Austin shooting

A man was injured after a shooting Sunday morning in South Austin on the West Side.

About 4:47 a.m., the 28-year-old was in a Buick Regal in the 5100 block of West Madison Street when someone in a white Chrysler sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Loretto Hospital, police said. He will be transferred to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition.

Area North detectives are investigating.

Read more crime, and track the city’s homicides.