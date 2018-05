Man critically wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday in the 4800 block of West Washington. | Google Earth

A man was critically wounded Thursday evening in an Austin drive-by shooting.

The 32-year-old was shot in the chest at 7:28 p.m. when a dark-colored car pulled up in the 4800 block of West Washington, and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.