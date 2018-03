Man critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was critically wounded Saturday afternoon in a West Side Humboldt Park shooting.

The 27-year-old was shot in the neck and chest about 3:50 p.m. in the 900 block of North Richmond, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.