Man critically wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

A man was critically wounded Friday evening in a Little Village neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 6:30 p.m. when someone in a red car drove up and started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the chest and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.