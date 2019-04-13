Man critically wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A 24-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot Saturday in West Garfield Park.

The man was sitting in a business about 5:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Madison Street when a male wearing a black ski mark walked in and fired, striking him in the upper body and head, Chicago police said.

The 24-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The shooter fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.