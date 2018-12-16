Man crushed to death while cutting trees in Indiana

A man was killed Sunday afternoon when a tree fell on him while he was cutting trees on his property in Jackson Township, Indiana, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

The 50-year-old was cutting trees near his home in the 800 North block of County Road 500 East when one of the trees fell toward him, trapping him underneath, the sheriff’s office said.

Members of his family and first responders tried to cut back the tree and safely remove him from beneath it, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

His identity has not been released pending notification of his family.