Man dies from fall in Gold Coast

Authorities say a man fell to his death Tuesday in the 200 block of East Delaware Place. | Google Street View

A man fell to his death Tuesday in the Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

He jumped about 4:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East Delaware Place, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said a man, possibly in his 50s, died at that location.

Additional details were not immediately released.

Area Central detectives are investigating.