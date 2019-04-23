Man dies from fall in Gold Coast
A man fell to his death Tuesday in the Gold Coast on the Near North Side.
He jumped about 4:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East Delaware Place, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office said a man, possibly in his 50s, died at that location.
Additional details were not immediately released.
Area Central detectives are investigating.