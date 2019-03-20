Our Pledge To You

03/20/2019, 07:59pm

Man dies over a year after being shot in Riverdale

By Sun-Times Wire
A 21-year-old man died last week, over 20 months after he was wounded in a shooting in south suburban Riverdale.

Keon Lee, 21, was shot in the head July 2, 2017, in the first block of 138th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lee was pronounced dead at 4:15 a.m. Saturday, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Markham.

An autopsy Wednesday found Lee died from complications of the gunshot wound, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Riverdale police could not immediately provide additional information about the shooting.

