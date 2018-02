Man dies when vehicle crashes into light pole in Humboldt Park

A man died Sunday died in a crash Sunday morning in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 27-year-old crashed the vehicle into a light pole at 7:28 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Division, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the fatal crash.