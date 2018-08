Man fatally injured after falling from CTA platform in Lincoln Park

A man was fatally injured after he fell from a CTA platform early Monday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The man, whose exact age was not known, fell from the platform onto the tracks at the Fullerton station at 1:37 a.m. in the 900 block of West Fullerton, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police were investigating the death.