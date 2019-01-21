Man fatally struck by vehicle in Barrington Hills

A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle late Saturday in northwest suburban Barrington Hills.

At 11:48 p.m., the 28-year-old was struck while walking near Dundee Road and Potter Lane, according to a statement from Barrington Hills police. He was taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he died.

His identity wasn’t immediately released pending notification of family.

The driver of the vehicle stayed and spoke with officers at the scene, police said. Authorities shut down a mile-long stretch of Dundee Road for several hours Sunday morning.

Barrington Hills police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the crash.