Man found dead in Arlington Heights identified

Authorities are looking for the family of a 65-year-old man who was found dead last week in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Mark T. Mountain was found May 10 near Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway, according to Arlington Heights police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Foul play wasn’t suspected in the death, which appeared to be of natural causes.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on the cause and manner of his death pending further investigation, the medical examiner’s office said.

His identity was initially withheld pending notification of his family, but the medical examiner’s office has since released his name in the hopes that friends or family will come forward and contact the office.