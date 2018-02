Man found dead on Wacker Drive

A man was found dead early Tuesday in the The Loop.

The man, 26, was found about 12:45 a.m. on the ramp in the 300 block of East Lower Wacker Drive, according to Chicago Police.

His death appears to have been caused by a jump or fall from East Upper Wacker to East Lower Wacker, police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner’s Office could not immediately confirm the death.

Area Central detectives are investigating.