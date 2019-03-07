Man found shot in face, critically hurt in Englewood

A man was listed in critical condition after he was found shot in the face Thursday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was found suffering from the gunshot wound about 5:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Laflin, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.