Man found shot in face, critically hurt in Englewood
A man was listed in critical condition after he was found shot in the face Thursday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
The 23-year-old was found suffering from the gunshot wound about 5:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Laflin, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
Area Central detectives are investigating.