Man found shot to death in West Englewood alley: police

A man was found shot to death Thursday night in a West Englewood neighborhood alley on the South Side, police said.

Officers responding to an alert of shots fired shortly after 10 p.m. found the 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen in the 5900 block of South Paulina, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t provided details about the death.

The man wasn’t able to communicate with officers after they found him, and there were no witnesses at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody Thursday night as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.