Man found stabbed to death in Lawndale: police

A man was found stabbed to death early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers responded to a call of a person down and found the man, believed to be in his 50’s, laying on the ground unresponsive at 1:26 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Keeler Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He had been stabbed in his neck and shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the man’s death.

Area North detectives were investigating.