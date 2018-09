Man gravely wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 20-year-old was shot multiple times at 9:34 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Millard, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in “grave” condition, police said.

Further details were not immediately available as Area Central detectives investigated.