Man hurt in Jefferson Park shooting

A man was shot Monday afternoon in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 18-year-old was shot in the shoulder multiple times at 1:26 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Central Avenue, according to Chicago police.

His condition was stabilized and he was being taken to a hospital via ambulance, police said.

Further details were not immediately available as Area North detectives investigated.