Man in custody after attempted armed robbery in East Garfield Park

A man was in custody Monday night after an attempted armed robbery in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Shortly after 10:20 p.m., a 45-year-old man walked up behind the victim in the 600 block of North Ridgeway, pointed a gun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

A struggle ensued and the victim, a 35-year-old man, was able to hold the suspect until officers arrived at the scene, police said. The victim was not injured during the incident, but was taken to West Suburban Hospital Medical Center in Oak Park for evaluation.

Charges against the suspect were pending Thursday morning, police said.