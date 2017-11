Man injured in fall from fire escape in Pilsen

A man was injured in a fall from a fire escape Tuesday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood on the Near West Side.

About 10 a.m., the 39-year-old man was working on the first-floor fire escape in the 1800 block of South Blue Island when it detached from the building and he fell, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.