Man injured in rollover crash on Lake Shore Drive

A man was injured early Saturday when the SUV he was driving crashed into the median on Lake Shore Drive and overturned.

About 1:10 a.m., the 28-year-old was driving a 2008 Jeep south on Lake Shore Drive near Monroe Drive “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control and smashed into the median, according to Chicago Police. The Jeep then overturned following the impact.

The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. No other injuries were reported.

He was cited for not having insurance, failing to stay in his lane and driving too fast for the conditions, police said.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, police said. An investigation is ongoing.