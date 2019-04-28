Man injured in shooting in Little Village

A man was injured Sunday when he was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The man, 68, was walking in an alley at about 8:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 24th Place when a dark colored sedan pulled up and someone inside the car started shooting, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the left hip, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.