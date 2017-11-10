Man killed, 4 hurt in Chicago shootings Tuesday

One man was killed and four others were wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago.

The fatal shooting happened at 12:58 a.m. in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. Three men were sitting inside a vehicle in the 200 block of West 107th Street when another male walked up and fired multiple shots into the vehicle, according to Chicago Police. A 30-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Christ Medical center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

A 24-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen, while a 25-year-old man was shot in the arm, leg and buttocks, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 27-year-old man told investigators that he was walking in the 4200 block of West Jackson when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the right leg, police said. He later showed up at Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

More than six hours earlier, a man was shot in the Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood. The 28-year-old was shot in the finger about 4:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 46th Street, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Police said the circumstances of the shooting were unknown and the victim was being uncooperative with investigators.

Ten people were shot across the city on Columbus Day, three of them fatally.