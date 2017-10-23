Man killed, another injured in Zion hit-and-run crash

One man was killed and another was injured in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday in north suburban Zion.

About 12:50 a.m., a car struck two pedestrians on Green Bay Road south of 9th Street, near the Stonebridge development, according to a statement from Zion police.

One of the men, a 19-year-old from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, was killed, police said.

The other man was injured but managed to make it to a home in the Stonebridge development and ask for help, police said. He was taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was treated and released.

The hit-and-run vehicle has been identified as a silver or gray Chrysler Sebring convertible, police said. The driver was described as a white male wearing a black t-shirt.

He pulled off of Green Bay Road at State Route 173, put the black convertible top up and may have removed evidence from his vehicle, police said. The car has damage to the left, front end and hood.

Anyone with who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call Zion police at (847) 872-8000.