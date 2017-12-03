Man killed in Crete crash

A 31-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday in south suburban Crete.

William Bass III was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into another vehicle on East Exchange Street, a quarter-mile west of State Line Road, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Bass, who lived in Calumet City, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:10 a.m., the coroner’s office said.

Preliminary autopsy results found Bass suffered multiple injures in the crash, according to the coroner’s office. It did not rule on his cause an manner of death pending further reports.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.