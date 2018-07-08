Man killed in East Garfield Park shooting: police

A man was killed and another was wounded early Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to police.

The men, ages 32 and 33, were driving in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a vehicle that was following them pulled up beside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The 32 year old was struck in his neck and back of the head, and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to police.

The 33 year old was shot in his arm, and was in good condition at the same hospital, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.