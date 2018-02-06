Man killed in South Holland shooting

A man was shot to death Friday night in south suburban South Holland.

Shun Ammons, 47, was shot multiple times about 8:10 p.m. in the 16900 block of Greenwood Avenue in South Holland, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ammons, who lived in the same block, was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Saturday found he died from his wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

South Holland police have not responded to requests for details about the shooting.