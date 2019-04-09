Man leads police on vehicle chase Tuesday with child inside

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday after leading Chicago police on a chase through the West Side with a female passenger and child in his vehicle.

Just after midnight, police officers in the Ogden police district stopped the man’s Hyundai SUV, but he suddenly sped off and nearly hit an officer, Chicago police said.

A description of the vehicle was dispatched, and officers in the Austin police district spotted the SUV and stopped it, police said. The driver threw the SUV in reverse then sped forward, striking a police vehicle before fleeing onto Interstate 290. Officers pursued.

After exiting at Cicero, the driver hit two vehicles and stopped at the corner of West Lexington Street and South Cicero Avenue in Lawndale, police said. Officers took him into custody and recovered narcotics and a weapon from the vehicle, police said.

No officer or civilian injuries were reported, but the driver and passengers were taken to hospitals as a precaution, police said. The driver and 20-year-old passenger were taken to Loretto Hospital, while the child, approximately 4 or 5 years of age, went to Stroger Hospital.

Charges are currently pending.

In March, a man was charged after his 2-year-old daughter died in a crash while he fled police.

