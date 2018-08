Man robbed, beaten downtown near lakefront

A man was robbed and beaten Friday in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive. | Google Streetview

A man was beaten and robbed early Friday near the lakefront in the Loop.

About 12:25 a.m., the 41-year-old was walking in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive when a group of people approached him and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.

They began to beat the man and took off with $300 and a gold chain, according to police. Emergency responders arrived, but the man refused treatment.

Area Central detectives were investigating.