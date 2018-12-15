Man dies trying to save dog in McKinley Park Lagoon, police say

A man died Saturday afternoon trying to save his dog in McKinley Park Lagoon in the 2200 block of West Pershing. | Google Streetview

A man died Saturday afternoon after he fell through ice at the McKinley Park Lagoon while trying to save his dog, police said.

Paramedics were called about 1 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Pershing for a man who fell through thin ice into the water, according to Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez.

The man, who was in his late 20s, was retrieved and taken to Mt. Sinai hospital, where he died, according to Chicago police and Hernandez.

The dog was retrieved from the water and survived, authorities said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.