Man seriously wounded in Marquette Park shooting

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old was standing near an alley when he heard shots and felt pain about 3:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 64th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the back and lower left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai where he was in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.