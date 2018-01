Man shot, another man stabbed at Far South Side party

A man was shot and another man was stabbed early Sunday in a Far South Side party in the Fernwood neighborhood.

They were wounded about 4:15 p.m. at the party in the 10500 block of South Wentworth, according to Chicago Police.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg, and a 30-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and wrist, police said.

They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the incident.