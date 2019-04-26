Man shot during attempted robbery on the South Side

A man suffered a gunshot wound Thursday during an attempted robbery near the border between Parkway Gardens and Woodlawn on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was in the 6300 block of South King Drive around 11 p.m. when he was approached by a male with a gun who demanded his wallet, Chicago police said. The suspect fired shots after the man refused and ran off.

The man was struck in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

