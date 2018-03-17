Man shot during robbery in Ashburn

A man was shot during a robbery Saturday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 21-year-old was pumping gas about 4:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Kedzie when another male walked up and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police. The robber then opened fire, striking the man in his right arm and abdomen.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

The shooter made off with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.