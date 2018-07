Man shot in head in Englewood

A man was shot in the head early Thursday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was sitting on a front porch when a male walked up to him and fired shots about 3:50 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Carpenter, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.