Man shot in Austin

The 100 block of North Parkside in the Austin neighborhood. | Google

A 28-year-old man was sounded in a shooting Monday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 28-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest about 7:55 p.m. in the 100 block of North Parkside, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

He was taken to Loretto Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.