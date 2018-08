Man shot in Austin

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was walking at 8:56 p.m. in the first block of North Lockwood when someone fired shots, striking him in the hip, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken in an unknown condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was uncooperative with investigators, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.