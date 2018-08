Man shot in buttocks while riding bicycle in West Woodlawn

A man was shot in the buttocks Monday evening in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was riding his bicycle about 7 p.m. when shots rang out in the 6600 block of South Evans, Chicago police said.

Paramedics took him to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left buttocks. His condition stabilized.