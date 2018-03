Man shot in drive-by in Rogers Park

A man was shot in a drive-by Wednesday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 18-year-old man was standing in a parking lot when a vehicle drove by and fired shots at 10:26 p.m. in the 6600 block of North Clark, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the leg and foot and was taken to St. Francis Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigate.