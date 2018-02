Man shot in face, critically wounded on Near West Side

A man was critically wounded Friday evening when he was shot in the face in the Illinois Medical District on the Near West Side.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot found him on a sidewalk at 9:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Ogden, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.